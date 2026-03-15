Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.42. Dare Bioscience shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 72,683 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

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Dare Bioscience Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dare Bioscience

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 20.0% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 232,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 810.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Dare Bioscience, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for women’s reproductive health. The company’s flagship development candidate is Ovaprene, a monthly, self-administered, non-hormonal contraceptive vaginal ring designed to offer an alternative to traditional hormone-based birth control methods. Through its proprietary intravaginal drug delivery platform, Dare seeks to address unmet medical needs in gynecology and contraception with products that prioritize efficacy, safety and ease of use.

In addition to its lead contraceptive program, Dare is advancing a pipeline of early-stage assets aimed at treating gynecologic conditions through local, non-systemic drug delivery.

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