Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Stock Position Reduced by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $281,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Wilkerson sold 2,258 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $480,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,992. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $546,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,761.28. The trade was a 39.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.0%

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $202.36 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $228.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.