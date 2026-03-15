Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $82,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cummins Stock Down 0.6%

CMI opened at $535.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $617.98.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $960,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,337.82. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total transaction of $2,497,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,990.90. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus set a $696.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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