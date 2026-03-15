CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.8571.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CubeSmart by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.10. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.21%.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

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