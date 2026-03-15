CSM Advisors LLC Takes $14.12 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,558 shares of company stock worth $2,638,868. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Dollar General to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. DG Q4 Deep Dive

Q4 results materially beat expectations — revenue of ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY), same-store sales up 4.3% and GAAP EPS of $1.93, with margin expansion that management attributes to cost controls and store efforts. This underpins near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. MarketBeat: Holds Its Ground

Institutional investors have been buyers on the dip and technicals showed quick support after the drop, suggesting a base for a rebound if forward signals improve. Positive Sentiment: Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. BusinessWire: Q4 Results

Management continues returning capital (quarterly dividend announced) and highlighted balance-sheet improvements and margin momentum, which supports long-term cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. FastCompany: Store Closures

Store-footprint rationalization: DG closed hundreds of locations after evaluating its footprint — a drag in the near term but positioned to improve profitability and comps over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Barchart: Outperforming the Dow?

Dollar General has outperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts are cautious — the setup is mixed: upside potential exists but may require follow-through later in 2026. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Yahoo: Why DG Is Down

Guidance disappointed: management offered a more muted 2026 sales/same-store-sales outlook than some had modeled, which is the primary reason investors sold the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage

Mixed analyst responses and price-target moves — several firms trimmed targets or kept hold/neutral ratings (some smaller upward adjustments), leaving near-term sentiment mixed and limiting immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness (oil-driven risk-off and equity declines) amplified selling pressure across retail names, exacerbating DG’s pullback after the cautious guide. Yahoo: Market Headwinds

Dollar General Stock Down 3.2%

DG opened at $131.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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