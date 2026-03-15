CSM Advisors LLC Sells 79,941 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,941 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Newmont by 100.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Newmont
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record free-cash-flow print and outlook — Newmont reported a record $7.3 billion of free cash flow in 2025 and management expects continued strong cash generation as high gold prices support margins; this underpins valuations and buyback/dividend capacity. Can Newmont Continue Its Strong Free Cash Flow Momentum?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Consensus analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus “Buy”), which supports demand for the stock amid volatility. Newmont Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy”
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven narrative — Multiple industry write-ups highlight Newmont as a core gold-mining play as Iran tensions lift safe-haven demand for gold, which can support NEM over time if bullion stays elevated. 3 Gold Stocks to Watch as the Iran Conflict Drives Safe-Haven Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term bull case highlighted — Analyst pieces argue NEM remains a buy after a large rally, citing strong cash flow, high-return assets and projects that could sustain upside. That narrative can attract dip buyers. Is Newmont Stock a Screaming Buy After a 155% Rally in a Year?
- Neutral Sentiment: Royalty/asset monetization at Saddle North — A Summit Royalties NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North reflects evolving project economics and monetization options; could be neutral-to-moderately positive depending on terms and proceeds. Summit Royalties clinches NSR deal on Newmont’s Saddle North
- Negative Sentiment: Sector pressure from geopolitical shock — The metals & mining ETF has fallen since the Iran conflict began as higher oil costs and fears of a growth slowdown weigh on metals demand; that sector pressure is a headwind for miners’ sentiment. This Surprising Sector Has Slid During the Iran War
- Negative Sentiment: Macro data and inflation gauge move — Revised GDP figures and a rise in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge triggered risk-off movement that Benzinga cites as a proximate reason shares slid on Friday; investors are trimming positions into macro uncertainty. Why Newmont Shares Are Sliding On Friday
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness / profit-taking — Coverage of recent sessions notes NEM dipping more than the broader market, consistent with volatile profit-taking after a large run-up; this magnifies pullbacks when macro headlines turn negative. Why Newmont Corporation (NEM) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont
Newmont Price Performance
Shares of NEM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
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