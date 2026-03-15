CSM Advisors LLC Sells 79,941 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,941 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Newmont by 100.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.93 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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