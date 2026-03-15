CSM Advisors LLC Sells 20,078 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 117.5% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $4,713,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 433,764 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

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Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE DGX opened at $199.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.20 and a 1-year high of $213.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.99%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $220.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $538,372.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,523.26. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $1,146,115.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $13,841,227.62. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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