CSM Advisors LLC Sells 14,281 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $30,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

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Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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