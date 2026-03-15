CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp $OFG

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of OFG Bancorp worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 300,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Annette Franqui acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,772.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,686.40. This represents a 81.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $231,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 351 shares in the company, valued at $14,801.67. This trade represents a 94.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OFG stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.74.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. OFG Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 12% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

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