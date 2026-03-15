CSM Advisors LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Enersys $ENS

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Enersys worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Enersys during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enersys during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enersys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

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Enersys Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ENS stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Enersys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $194.77.

Enersys Announces Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.13 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ENS. Zacks Research lowered Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enersys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enersys

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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