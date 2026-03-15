CSM Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,124 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 62,775 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $596,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,158 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $228.37 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.69 and its 200-day moving average is $243.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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