CSM Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

CSM Advisors LLC cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 130.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 13,286,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,553,000 after buying an additional 1,756,131 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,419,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after buying an additional 1,543,952 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $45.29.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

See Also

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