CSM Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. $RNG

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of RingCentral worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 159,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 261,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

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RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. RingCentral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 95,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $3,410,625.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,719.15. This represents a 43.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,666,610.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 369,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,406.76. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,526 shares of company stock worth $9,225,128. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

View Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

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