CSM Advisors LLC Has $19.03 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

CSM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,864 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $186.78 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $205.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,630. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,466. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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