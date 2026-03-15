CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 412,859 General Motors Company $GM

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $3,411,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.