CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 88,256 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10,480.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,756,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,335,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,610,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,334,000 after buying an additional 3,751,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 138.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,835,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,595,000 after buying an additional 3,392,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12,873.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,537,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,428,000 after buying an additional 2,518,085 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.8%

CCEP opened at $100.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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