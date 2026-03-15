Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Creative Global Technology (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Creative Global Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Report on Creative Global Technology
Creative Global Technology Trading Down 0.7%
Institutional Trading of Creative Global Technology
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Marex Group plc owned 0.58% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Creative Global Technology Company Profile
Creative Global Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CGTL) is a China-based provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services specializing in the design and production of semiconductor packaging substrates, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related back-end assembly solutions. The company’s core capabilities encompass high-density interconnect substrates, leadframe and leadless chip carriers, and system-in-package modules, enabling customers to address the miniaturization and performance demands of modern electronic devices.
CGTL serves a broad spectrum of end markets, including smartphones, tablets, computing devices, automotive electronics, and industrial applications.
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