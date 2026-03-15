Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 281,234 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,234 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 29.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 65.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Old Republic International from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Republic International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $217,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,930. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Eric Smith bought 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,918.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,295.60. This trade represents a 36.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE ORI opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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