Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,480 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of RTX worth $118,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in RTX by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in RTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Shares of RTX opened at $204.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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