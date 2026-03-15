Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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