Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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