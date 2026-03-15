Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $351.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.07 and a 12 month high of $594.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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