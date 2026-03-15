Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 114.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.0% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $326.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is -103.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $867,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,543.37. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,779.52. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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