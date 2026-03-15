Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $129.13 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $129,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $210,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 9.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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