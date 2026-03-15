Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $101,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.44.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Alexander E. C. Overstrom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $584,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,179.20. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $200.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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