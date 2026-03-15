Coya Therapeutics (COYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Coya Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $1.9250 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COYA opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.23. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

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Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,205,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 199.5% during the third quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,932 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COYA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Report on COYA

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

Further Reading

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