Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 7.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $365,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,555,000. Argyle Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ COST opened at $1,008.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $975.52 and a 200-day moving average of $937.14. The company has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and membership strength: Costco reported stronger-than-expected FQ2 results (revenue and EPS beats) and management highlighted membership growth and traffic as key drivers, underpinning confidence in recurring fee income and sales momentum. Costco Reports $68.24B FQ2 Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Membership mix and premium sign‑ups: Executive membership growth (near 40M members, +~9%) supports higher-margin recurring fee income and may sustain revenue per member. This is a structural tailwind for margins and cash flow. Is a $130 Costco executive membership the new VIP status?
- Positive Sentiment: In‑warehouse innovation and product drops: Expanded in‑warehouse experiences, curated product drops (e.g., fashion/brand collaborations) and new assortments (including third‑party brands like Hiboy e‑bikes) are helping traffic and impulse sales. Costco Expands In‑Warehouse Experiences Hiboy C1 E‑Bike Lands at Costco
- Neutral Sentiment: Digital growth and traffic resilience: Management says digital sales and e‑commerce expansion remain contributors to growth, but macro headwinds (e.g., energy-driven pressure on discretionary budgets) add uncertainty to near‑term sales cadence. Costco Says Shoppers Are Still Spending Rising gas prices could offset tax refunds
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: An EVP disclosed a sale of ~730 shares; the size is immaterial relative to Costco’s market cap and does not signal a clear change in insider confidence. Executive Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff‑refund lawsuits create legal overhang: Multiple proposed class‑action suits allege Costco must pass along refunds to customers after the Supreme Court struck down certain Trump‑era tariffs; plaintiffs seek substantial recoveries and class status, introducing potential liability, administrative burden and PR risk until resolved. Reuters: Costco customers sue
- Negative Sentiment: Complex legal landscape: Coverage notes the situation is “messy” — Costco has also pursued government action to recover tariff amounts, but parallel suits against the company could keep volatility and headline risk elevated until legal outcomes and any government refunds are clarified. Barron’s: Tariff refunds are getting messy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,155.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on COST
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
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