Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 7.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $365,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,555,000. Argyle Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,008.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $975.52 and a 200-day moving average of $937.14. The company has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,155.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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