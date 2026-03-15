Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Board Declares Share Repurchase Plan

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $7,500.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4,581,831.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Molding Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

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Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Molding Technologies

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Core Molding Technologies is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered composite and polymer solutions for a wide array of industrial applications. The company’s core business includes the design, tooling and high-volume production of fiberglass-reinforced plastics, advanced polyurethane systems, structural composites and specialty coatings. Its products find use in commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment, defense, power sports, recreation and industrial markets.

Core Molding offers end-to-end services ranging from digital design and prototyping to mold fabrication, process development and full-scale manufacturing.

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