Core & Main, Inc. $CNM Stake Boosted by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Core & Main worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

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Core & Main Trading Up 0.9%

Core & Main stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

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Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

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