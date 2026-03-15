Cooperman Leon G Has $45.06 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cooperman Leon G’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.13% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $45,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz SE lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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