Cooperman Leon G Buys 60,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 3.4% of Cooperman Leon G’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.15% of Elevance Health worth $110,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,823,000 after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 31.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $404.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.40.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $291.69 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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