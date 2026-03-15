Contrasting JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) & RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW)

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RideNow Group and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RideNow Group -4.84% -360.78% -2.57% JD.com 1.48% 7.56% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RideNow Group and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RideNow Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 JD.com 2 3 11 0 2.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RideNow Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $36.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than RideNow Group.

66.1% of RideNow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of RideNow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RideNow Group and JD.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RideNow Group $1.08 billion 0.21 -$78.60 million ($1.39) -4.35 JD.com $187.20 billion 0.22 $2.81 billion $1.76 16.09

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than RideNow Group. RideNow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JD.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RideNow Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats RideNow Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RideNow Group

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RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About JD.com

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JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

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