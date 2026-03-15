Contrasting Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) and Enlightify (NYSE:ENFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enlightify shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Enlightify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Enlightify”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes $4.14 million 141.36 -$32.33 million ($1.30) -4.06 Enlightify $79.21 million 0.00 -$28.41 million ($0.86) -0.03

Enlightify has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlightify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Enlightify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes -1,259.12% -190.44% -77.22% Enlightify -22.98% -18.78% -11.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and Enlightify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 1 0 2 0 2.33 Enlightify 1 0 0 0 1.00

ASP Isotopes presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.21%. Given ASP Isotopes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Enlightify.

Risk and Volatility

ASP Isotopes has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlightify has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About Enlightify

(Get Free Report)

Enlightify, Inc. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer. The Gufeng segment refers to the compound fertilizer, blended fertilizer, organic compound fertilizer, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizer. The Yuxing segment develops and produces agricultural products, such as top-grade fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company was founded by Tao Li on February 6, 1987 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.