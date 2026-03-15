Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. $CTNM Shares Sold by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,830 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Contineum Therapeutics worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTNM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 122,644 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Contineum Therapeutics by 116.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

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Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CTNM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $485.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Contineum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTNM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Contineum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

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Contineum Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

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