Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,335 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up 0.5% of Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consolidated Press International Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,921,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 129.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 75.0% during the third quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $516.14 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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