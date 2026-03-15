Compass Rose Asset Management LP Makes New $9.92 Million Investment in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,917,000. Suzano makes up about 1.7% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Suzano at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Suzano by 16.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suzano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suzano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.67. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

Further Reading

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