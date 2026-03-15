Comparing Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) & SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) and SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Firefly Neuroscience and SUIC Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firefly Neuroscience 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and SUIC Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firefly Neuroscience $783,000.00 49.92 -$10.46 million ($2.09) -1.32 SUIC Worldwide $150,000.00 41.62 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

SUIC Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firefly Neuroscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Firefly Neuroscience and SUIC Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firefly Neuroscience -2,705.88% -319.00% -191.27% SUIC Worldwide N/A N/A -634.96%

Risk & Volatility

Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 38.38, indicating that its share price is 3,738% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Firefly Neuroscience

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Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About SUIC Worldwide

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Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

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