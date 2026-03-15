Community Bank N.A. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $267.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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