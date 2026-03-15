Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 39,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,262,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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