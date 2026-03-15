Commodore Capital LP Has $88.74 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Relay Therapeutics worth $88,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,942,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 448.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,518,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,241,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.55. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 43,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $337,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,340.62. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $89,032.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,085.68. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,302 shares of company stock valued at $724,355. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLAY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

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