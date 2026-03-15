Commodore Capital LP Has $60.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pharvaris N.V. $PHVS

Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,043 shares during the quarter. Pharvaris accounts for 2.9% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $60,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $9,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 118,994 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 51.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $38.00 target price on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Pharvaris Price Performance

PHVS opened at $25.42 on Friday. Pharvaris N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Pharvaris Profile

(Free Report)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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