Commodore Capital LP Acquires Shares of 800,000 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA

Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 449,945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 857,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 604,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 674.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 311,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 178,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3%

ENTA opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $368.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.58% and a negative net margin of 106.80%.The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct‐acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

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