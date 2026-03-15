Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,360 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Arete Research set a $23.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Pivotal Research downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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