Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. $CGTX Position Boosted by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,770 shares during the period. Cognition Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Cognition Therapeutics were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.83.

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

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