Coatue Management LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Futu by 442.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 19.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. Barclays increased their target price on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Key Headlines Impacting Futu

Here are the key news stories impacting Futu this week:

Futu Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $141.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.98 and its 200 day moving average is $168.76. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $827.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.73 million. Futu had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 49.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

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