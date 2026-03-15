Coatue Management LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Coatue Management LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 0.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $361,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,785,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $177,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 70,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 66,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $2,325.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,346.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,238.27.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,768.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,048.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,954.01. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.24 by $7.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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