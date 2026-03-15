Coatue Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,298,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,924 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 1.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $757,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NU by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NU by 743.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 694.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

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NU Price Performance

NU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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