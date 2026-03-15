Coatue Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Coatue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,954,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553,000 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,332,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after buying an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

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Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $212.20 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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