Coatue Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476,657 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Marvell Technology worth $174,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 23,350.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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