CNA Financial Corp Buys 33,000 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 11.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Elevance Health by 334.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

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Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ELV opened at $291.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $332.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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